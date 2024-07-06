Billy Gunn Discusses Not Being Part Of The Most Recent D-Generation X Reunion

AEW star Billy Gunn recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including not being part of the D-Generation X reunion to celebrate 25 years since the faction was formed.

Gunn said, “Yeah, it was just a miscommunication. It was trying to get [there] and believe you me, I get it. I work for a completely different company. If I can do it, fine. If I can’t, I get it, I’m not gonna [be mad]. I spent the majority of my life doing that company and being a part of it. So of course, they want me to be there. But if the company that I’m with now has some issues of what they need and what they want, and if it doesn’t work out, then I can’t go, I can’t be mad about it. You know what I mean? And was I upset? Yeah, cuz I want to hang out with the guys and relive that moment as much as you can. But if it doesn’t work for the company that pays me then I’m not gonna go.”

You can check out Gunn’s comments in the video below.