BJ Whitmer Sentenced To Five Years Probation And 120 Days At Home In A Domestic Violence Case

After being taken into custody on June 4, 2023, in Boone County, Kentucky, BJ Whitmer has concluded his recent criminal case. He was charged with first-degree strangulation and second-degree burglary following an incident with his ex-girlfriend, and his bond was set at $25,000.

Following Whitmer’s arrest, AEW released him and issued the following statement at the time, as seen below:

B.J. Whitmer has been terminated following his arrest on domestic violence charges. While talent and staff are ultimately responsible for their own personal actions, this behavior is intolerable within AEW. AEW has reached out to offer support to those impacted by his behavior. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 13, 2023

According to BJ Bethel, Whitmer received five years probation and 120 days of home incarceration in connection with the case. The former AEW producer took an Alford plea, which means that while he maintains his innocence, he acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him in a jury trial.

With the plea, he can have the felony expunged from his criminal record in five years.

The prosecution explained why they offered him such a deal: