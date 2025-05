BJW Strong Climb Night 1 Results – May 15, 2025

Yokohama Shopping Street 6 Man Tag Team Champion Ryuji Ito defeated Thunder Melendez via Dragon Splash (7:15) (Pre Show)

Tag Team Match

Junior Heavyweight Champion Kosuke Sato & Ryuma Sekimo defeated Jacob Crane & Sean Lao via Front Neck Lock on Lao (8:51)

Tag Team Match

World Strong Heavyweight Champion Daichi Hashimoto & Mari Hana defeated Koshiro Asakura & Yuya Aoki via Piledriver on Asakura (14:37)

Tag Team Barbed Wire Board Match

Death Match Heavyweight Champion Akira & Yuko Miyamoto defeated Yokohama Shopping Street 6 Man Tag Team Champions Abdullah Kobayashi & Kankuro Hoshino via Pinfall on Kobayashi (9:50)

Block A Match Of The 2025 Strong Climb

Hideyoshi Kamitani (2) defeated Kazumasa Yoshida (0) via Boston Crab (12:12)

Block B Match Of The 2025 Strong Climb

Leyton Buzzard (2) defeated Kazumi Kikuta (0) via Buzzkiller (8:37)

BJW Tag Team Titles Falls Count Anywhere Match

Baka Gaijin (Mad Man Pondo & Dale Patricks) defeated Daisuke Sekimoto & So Daimonji (c) via Baka Slam on Daimonji (10:54) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!)