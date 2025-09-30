Blockbuster Main Event Announced For WWE SmackDown On 10/3 In Cincinnati, OH.

WWE has announced a blockbuster main event for this week’s episode of SmackDown.

On Tuesday, SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis took to X to share a video announcing that after speaking with Raw G.M. Adam Pearce, The Vision team of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker will be appearing on Friday’s blue brand show.

Scheduled for 8/7c in Cincinnati, OH., WWE SmackDown on October 3 will feature a tag-team main event of Raw’s Reed and Breakker against SmackDown’s Randy Orton and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Join us here on Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results.