Bobby Fish Backstage at This Weekend’s WWE NXT Live Events

According to a new report from Fightful Select, former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish was backstage at the recent WWE NXT live events. Fish, who has been recently working with Impact Wrestling, spent eight months in AEW before departing on August 31, 2022. Prior to that, Fish spent five years in the WWE working for their NXT Brand before being released in 2021.

Fightful has indicated that Fish is not under any contract as best as they know. According to sources, Fish has served as a guest coach previously for NXT.

In addition, another former WWE talent Anthony Greene was also seen backstage at NXT live events as well. Greene was known as August Grey during his WWE run which lasted from 2020 – 2021. Greene was recently on tour in Japan working for the Pro Wrestling NOAH promotion and has a handful of matches for AEW as well.

It has been confirmed that both Fish and Greene remain on very good terms with the WWE. Now that Triple H is calling the shots, let the speculation begin that we may be seeing both talents back in the WWE soon.