Bobby Fish Comments On The 20-Year Anniversary Of His Pro Wrestling Debut

Former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish, who has also competed for promotions like TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, NJPW and ROH, recently took to his Twitter (X) account to share his thoughts on the 20-year anniversary of his professional wrestling debut.

Fish wrote, “20 years ago I made my Professional Wrestling debut with @ringofhonor and will be forever grateful.” “@MattTaven & @RealMikeBennett congrats on the belts.”

“Considering a summer trip (August) to the UK this year to celebrate my anniversary and looking for a travel companion.🔴🐲”

You can check out Fish’s post below.