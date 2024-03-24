Bobby Fish Discusses His Relationship With MLW’s Court Bauer, Talks His Run In WWE NXT

Former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish recently appeared on an episode of the Under The Ring podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his relationship with MLW owner Court Bauer.

Fish said, “Court Bauer and I go way back and have always gotten along very, very well. So to be able to work for Court is everything I would want in a situation and a quote unquote, boss, because we do have history so I know who I’m working for. That makes it easier to want to go out and produce. You have pride in yourself as a performer, but to want to go out and produce for that person as well, you know, kind of like a player/coach dynamic. I played college athletics and stuff, so there were certain coaches that you wanted to play as well for them as you did for yourself. I liken that a bit to the way things are with MLW and Court Bauer.”

On his run in WWE NXT:

“Working with those three (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly) in NXT was more than we could have ever asked for, to be honest. When that came together the way that it did, it truly became, you know, we were working hard and that’s what we all wanted to be. We wanted to be the workhorses of that brand and to get that opportunity, we were so grateful for that. To get that opportunity and to do it all together, I don’t think any of us could have predicted that. It is certainly something we look at now as realizing how fortunate and just trying to be grateful for what it was. Tagging, or being in a group with those guys, it was like for four years, I didn’t go to work. I got paid like I was going to work, but there was no real work involved. Everything was good. It was kind of the boys locker room sort of thing and I think that’s why it worked as well as it did for us. I think Hunter recognized what was there and he just turned up the volume on it and then gave us a little bit of direction here and there so that it was somewhat in line with with what he saw, but there really was, you know, what you see is what you get for the most part with with us and what we were there for NXT.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.