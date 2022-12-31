Bobby Fish Says He’s Proud of The Undisputed ERA’s WarGames Matches

Former WWE/AEW star Bobby Fish was a guest on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Lars Frederiksen of Rancid and Dennis Ferrell, where he discussed a variety of topics.

During it, he mentioned his liking for WarGames matches. As a member of Undisputed ERA, he competed in several of those matches alongside Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Adam Cole. From 2017 to 2020, he worked four consecutive NXT: TakeOver WarGames main events and went 2-2.

“I’m proud of the war games matches we did. We were the first, coming back for this generation over the next; none of us knew what the fuck we were doing during that first one. I felt like we got something halfway decent, and we got better with each one, and each one had a little more story to it. The fourth was very story heavy with Pat McAfee and Cole. I feel like we had the opportunity to learn from mistakes, get better at it, plan better things, be a little more strategic, without losing the organic feel of classic pro wrestling.” Fish said.

Fish continued, “I look back at some of those WarGames matches. I had the VHS tapes I wore out as a kid. I think from a technical standpoint, you can see just the business is just different then and there was. There was a lot more of an organic feel to those matches, good and bad. I think that’s the biggest difference between the two, is that you see the business is handled in a different way now, as opposed to what it was then. I do think they all have their own pros, cons and merit, certainly. WarGames was just an awesome experiment.”

You can check out the complete interview below: