Bobby Lashley Addresses Potential Three-Way Match At WrestleMania

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley talked about the main event of WWE Wrestlemania 37:

“I want to fight Drew [McIntyre]. Drew has been on the tear. Drew is right there, right on the line. We just took the title off of him. He has an amazing run, great champions. But I think I am the man that legitimizes him. He has been looking for this entire year. He beat Goldberg… beat everyone else. But he hadn’t beat me and he knows he hadn’t beat me. That’s what makes it fun because everyone looks at us and – Bobby is the champion and Drew is on a tear. Who wins this match? I love it.”

One other thing – where is Brock [Lesnar]? Is anybody seeing anything around there? It’s like now I have something that you want. It would be incredible to run a triple threat. That would be a triple threat that I will be interested in too.” (quote courtesy of itnwwe.com)

Lashley also brought up Lesnar in an interview with Ryan Satin of FoxSports.com:

“Another person, ‘The Beast.’ Where is he? Is he trapped in the woods somewhere? Is he hiding? Is he ready for his big return? Like, where you at, bro? Everybody knows. You know. I know. Drew knows. Everybody knows that when Brock comes back, there’s gonna be a lot to answer to, and I welcome it,” he boldly stated. “Before, it was one of those things where everybody said they wanted to see that match, and that match was probably not ever gonna come. Didn’t have anything that he wanted. But I do now. So it’s different. We’ll see. We’ll see if ‘The Beast’ comes back out to play.”