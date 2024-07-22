Bobby Lashley And MVP Looking To Bring The Hurt Business To AEW

As previously reported on Sunday, MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Tamina Snuka have been removed from the internal WWE roster.

Tamina’s wrestling future is unknown at this time, but there has been talk about Lashley and MVP joining All Elite Wrestling. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed this on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer said, “I know that there is talk of them trying to get into AEW. It’s one of those things where technically nobody can talk to them because I don’t believe either’s contract is expired but their contracts are going to expire…as things stand right now, WWE is under the assumption that they are gone and that they are going to try to revamp The Hurt Business. I don’t know if they’ll use that name or not. I guess it depends on the ownership of the name. I think I saw MVP try to register to own the name, which would mean that they would maybe even try to use the name. But whatever it is, they want to get Shelton Benjamin, who is also a free agent, and revamp the group in AEW. Whether this happens or not, I mean it depends on Tony Khan. But it’s definitely something that is under consideration. I don’t believe it’s a done deal or anything like that but it is something that is alive. As of right now, Bobby Lashley and MVP are both going to be gone from WWE when their contract expires, which is relatively soon.”

WWE still maintains an active trademark on The Hurt Business name, according to a quick search of the United States Patent and Trademark website, so if they want to use it in AEW, they might encounter some difficulties.

For those wondering what Cedric Alexander is up to, he’s been working with Ashante Thee Adonis on dark matches in recent weeks.

