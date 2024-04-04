Bobby Lashley Believes He’s Been “Handcuffed” This Year

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley appeared on WWE’s The Bump today to discuss his match at WrestleMania. At the start of the interview, Lashley discussed the fans and how he spent time with them while at The World.

Lashley expressed excitement about this weekend because he believes he has been handcuffed for the past year. He stated, “I get to fight. This whole year, I’ve been handcuffed lately. I’m looking at the main event. There’s 4 guys in the main event. I’ve beaten three of them. Not throwing it out there, just saying. I feel like I’ve been handcuffed a little bit. But this is my opportunity to beat up Kross and his boys and then we’re gonna look at bigger things afterwards.”

“I’ve been doing this for a long time. The end of the road is gonna be sometime, I don’t know. Not soon hopefully. While I’m here, I’m gonna be here for you guys.”

Lashley claimed that the old version of himself is returning. Lashley explained, “Lately I’ve been coming in and I’ve been really nice to people, shaking people’s hands, and I feel like we’re letting people in that should not be in and the level has gone down a little bit for some people. So I feel like we’re being a little too delicate with people. Since that, I’m not in the main event, I’m not going for the World Title. I think I was being a little complacent. So instead of being complacent, I’m just gonna start ripping people apart and taking what I deserve in this business.”

On Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, Lashley and The Street Profits will face The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Adkam, and Rezar) in a Philadelphia Street Fight. Regarding his post-WrestleMania plans, Lashley’s comments appear to indicate that he will be moving up the card soon. This isn’t the first time Lashley has expressed a desire to move up to the top spot. Last December, he told Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co that he wanted to compete for the World Title.

