Bobby Lashley Debuts New Entrance Music (Video)

Bobby Lashley had new entrance music debut on this week’s edition of WWE RAW. Lashley went on to defeat R-Truth in a non-title match. After the match, Drew Gulak attempted to win the 24/7 Title but Lashley attacked Gulak. However, Lashley put Gulak on top of R-Truth and Gulak was crowned the new 24/7 Champion.
