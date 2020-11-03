Bobby Lashley Debuts New Entrance Music (Video)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
TOKYO,JAPAN - JUNE 29: Bobby Lashley enters the ring during the WWE Live Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan on June 29, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

Bobby Lashley had new entrance music debut on this week’s edition of WWE RAW. Lashley went on to defeat R-Truth in a non-title match. After the match, Drew Gulak attempted to win the 24/7 Title but Lashley attacked Gulak. However, Lashley put Gulak on top of R-Truth and Gulak was crowned the new 24/7 Champion.

