Bobby Lashley On Brock Lesnar Rivalry: ‘I Wanted To Do A Lot More’

Bobby Lashley spoke on the latest episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about his WWE feud with Brock Lesnar.

They worked a WWE Title fatal 5-way match on WWE Day 1 in 2022, with Lesnar winning the title. Their first singles bout occurred at the Royal Rumble, where Lashley defeated Lesnar for the WWE Championship. They then appeared in the same year’s Elimination Chamber match, in which Lesnar reclaimed the WWE Championship. Their second singles match was held at Crown Jewel, where Lesnar defeated Lashley in November. Their most recent encounter was a four-minute bout at the Elimination Chamber in 2023, which Lesnar won via DQ.

Here are the highlights:

On how close he came to fighting Brock Lesnar in MMA:

“I think it would have been awesome. I think we would have broke some numbers. I think it would get crazy but, you know, a lot of people try to talk like if I was chasing Brock or anything like that. I was like, No. When I first came in, a lot of people just naturally fantasy book. And we both had kind of similar characters. I didn’t accomplish the things that Brock did, but people still looked at it as if Brock needs a matchup, that’s the guy he should be matched up with. So they looked at it that way. And then, when I went into fighting, they did the same thing. They were like, Let’s get him to fight. And you know, he was in, we never really matched. As far as the time when Brock got back into fighting, I was into wrestling. When I got out of wrestling, into fighting, Brock got into wrestling, or he wasn’t doing it. So we never really were in the same environment at the same time, until I was in WWE and he came back, and that was the first time we were in the same place at the same time.”

On his feud with Lesnar in WWE:

“Yeah, I wanted to do a lot more with it. I wish we could have really did the things that we could have, should have wanted to do with that. I think you know what it. I think people could have really got sold into just us training to fight each other, and some of the heat that we could have brought, like Brock was a natural bully, but in this sense, he was kind of a babyface, because he was that guy coming back and forth, and I was a heel at the time. But it could have showed how we prepared for a fight with each other. And he could have showed something different, like it could have been so much like the Rocky story. Hell, if they wanted to, they could have put us two together and kind of ran as like oh, God, Road Warriors, kind of for a while, and then, like, I thought of….I even went to a point where I was like, man, wouldn’t it be cool that they would have brought us both back here and then put us together, have Paul Heyman find a way to put us both together, and then the whole time we win tag team titles. And he keeps referring to I got the greatest fight in the world and the greatest tag team. And then it got to a point where, like, who you keep talking about as the greatest fighter because you’re only saying one person you know. So that could have built some natural animosity there. And it’s like, hold on a second, man, I know you and Brock have this history, but you keep saying you have the greatest fighter and the greatest tag team. So like, Who are you referring to? And it could have been my ego got in the way, or something like that, whatever it was, whatever it did, but it brought us apart because they always said some of the best feuds are the people that were together first, and something brought us apart. Could have been. I don’t know if we could have put us two together as a tag team because it might have been too dominant, but I still see there were some people in there that we could have had great fights with and great matches with.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



