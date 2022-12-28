Bobby Lashley Returns at Tuesday’s WWE Live Event (Video and Photos)

Bobby Lashley wrestled Omos in a singles match at Tuesday night’s WWE Supershow live event from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

When the former WWE Champion made his entrance, the crowd erupted, and he went on to defeat Omos.

The Almighty has been off the air for a few weeks due to a storyline in which Adam Pearce ‘fired’ Lashley and moved his Superstar profile page to the Alumni section of the company website in an attempt to persuade fans that this was a real situation.

Pierce later issued a video message in which he stated that Lashley would be suspended rather than fired.

Click here for complete results from Tuesday’s WWE Supershow. Fan footage and photos from Lashley’s return is below: