WWE Supershow Live Event Results From Atlanta, GA 12/27/2022

The following results are from Tuesday’s WWE Supershow live event at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia:.

* Becky Lynch vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair ended in a No Contest when Bayley attacked them both. Lynch, with the assistance of Belair, took Bayley out and chased her away

* Bobby Lashley defeated Omos

* WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) and Madcap Moss defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

* Karrion Kross defeated Drew Gulak

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos via DQ due to interference by Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens came out to confront Zayn, which set up the next match

* Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated The Usos and Sami Zayn. Owens hit a Stunner on Zayn for the pin

* Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro) defeated The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland)

* Bray Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal. This was the same as the night before at MSG

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match. Theory won after a low blow

Top Pops of the Night:

1. Seth Rollins by far

2. Bray Wyatt

3. Becky Lynch/Bianca Belair

Top Heat of the Night:

1. Imperium

2. Bayley

3. Jinder Mahal