Bobby Lashley Teases A “Major Comeback” Amidst Reports He Is Leaving WWE

Over the past few weeks, reports have emerged that Bobby Lashley’s current contract with the WWE is set to expire soon. Once his contract is up, he and MVP are expected to leave the company, with AEW being their potential landing spot.

Lashley, who has not competed in WWE since April 12th due to a minor injury, took to his Instagram and shared a video of his intense workout. He also teased a major comeback by writing, “Minor setback for a major comeback!”

You can check out Lashley’s post below.