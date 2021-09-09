Booker T Addresses Mick Foley’s Comments About WWE Having A “Problem”

During his recent podcast, Booker T addressed the comments made by Mick Foley about WWE having a “problem” when it comes to utilizing talent:

“I want to talk about those comments because I think there’s a lot of validity to those comments that Mick Foley made. It was critical in a constructive criticism way. I can’t disagree with Mick Foley on anything. He’s a smart dude, and he’s very, very intelligent as well. He knows his stuff. He’s been there. He’s done it, so coming from Mick Foley, you have to take it and say, ‘Ok, let me look at this.’ One thing also, in wrestling and young people, is how things change so quickly. Just think about it. 20 years ago, UFC started. From that point, kids who were 5, 6, 7 years old, they were watching UFC. They gravitated to it. That’s the only thing they wanted to do. It was something new to them. Right now, AEW is in its infancy stages, but you have a lot of young kids, the first time they’re watching professional wrestling, the first wrestling they’re seeing may not be WWE. It may be AEW. If you’re not thinking about that kind of stuff, that kind of generational gap, you might be missing the boat. As far as what Mick Foley said about Karrion Kross, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, how many times have I said that? If it’s working, you don’t touch it. You leave it alone. If you can enhance it, you enhance it and make it better, but you don’t take anything away from it. That’s just my opinion. I agree with Mick Foley 100%. We need to get our a** in gear, bottom line.”