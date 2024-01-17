Booker T Addresses Recent Injuries In NXT, Naomi (Trinity Fatu) Possibly Returning To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke on his podcast, “the Hall of Fame,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the recent injuries in NXT. Cora Jade is the most recent wrestler to be sidelined, suffering from a torn ACL that could keep her out for 6 to 9 months.

“I was reading an article about some of the ways the training may be taking place these days may be having something to do with injuries with the talent on the roster. Me personally, I don’t really agree with that because they’re not getting injured in training. They’re getting injured when they work. My thing is a lot of young talent, just like say for instance Sol Ruca, Nikkita Lyons, and now Cora Jade, the thing is, a lot of the guys have had injuries as well. I’m wondering, is it more of the training or is it more of the work style because I’ve heard, you know, like some of the ladies say they want to work just as hard as the men. They want to be able to do dives and do stuff, like, take just as many risks as the men. I remember back in the day, the business was about going out there and making sure you can do it the next day. But today, young wrestlers seem like throwing caution to the wind is just something that they do on a regular basis. I just think it’s the styles more than anything.”

The Young Bucks facing Sting and Darby Allin in Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution:

“I think those guys would be able to go out there and do it right. I mean, those guys, they can perform. I can’t take that away from The Bucks. Those guys do a bunch of stuff. They flip around and all that kind of stuff, but when it comes to working, those guys can actually work. I know they’re going to hear this and say where is this coming from and a lot of people may be saying where is this coming from. Those guys do a lot of stuff that I don’t agree with, but when it comes to going out there and working, Dammit, they can work. They can flip around and get Sting over probably better than anybody else in that company for that one night.

On Naomi (Trinity Fatu) coming back to WWE:

“If she is coming back to WWE, I’m more than excited about it because I think she fits in with everybody. Also, I said being able to go out there and prove herself at the same time not just sitting at the house waiting on a phone call. Staying in shape. You don’t get ready if you stay ready. I think she’s ready for this moment. I think if she comes back, I think she’ll be a big deal. I think she’ll be a much bigger deal than before she left.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Trinity has more TNA dates left, and while she is expected to return to WWE this year, it may not happen for another few months.

