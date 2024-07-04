Booker T Believes Hulk Hogan Is One Of The Reasons For WCW’s Demise

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes fellow WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is one of the reasons for WCW’s demise.

Booker T said, “I agree 100%. Hulk Hogan put WCW on that grand stage. Like Eric Bischoff said, when he made phone calls people would answer. When it was time to have meetings, take a meeting, and Hulk was going to be there that you know, the meeting was made. And I get it, Hulk was a marquee guy. But the Finger Poke of Doom, the moment with myself [Bash at the Beach], I really think was something that could have been avoided. It could have been avoided. I think those two things will gonna be stains on WCW forevermore. There’s nothing we could do about it. But for me, there again, I really think I needed it.”

On what he did with the World Title that he won on the final night WCW:

“I did take the title home. I kept the title with me the whole time I was the champion. Every time I was champ, I kept the title. It went with me everywhere that I went. And when I went to WWE, I was coming in as the World Champion as well as the United States Champion. It wasn’t to be defunct or anything like that. I didn’t get any inside –let’s just just say this also. I didn’t get any insider information as far as what direction the show was gonna go, any direction as far as my character and where it was gonna go or anything like that. Everything for me was pretty much given to me as we went. And I never was in a position — I wouldn’t say I was in a position, but I never came to a point where it was something that I really didn’t like or I was opposed to. Just like, say for instance, they threw the Goldust stuff in front of me. I was like, ‘Alright, let’s get it done.’ I mean, the Stone Cold stuff, grocery store, ‘Let’s get it done.’ So for me, I was just thinking about working, performing, as well as trying to expand my knowledge of, you know, the art.”

