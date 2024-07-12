Booker T Believes Lexis King Hasn’t Got His Full Shine Yet

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes NXT star Lexis King hasn’t gotten his full shine yet.

Booker T said, “The talent that’s coming in NXT right now that I’m high on, he’s not gotten really his full shine right there is Lexis King. He’s gonna be here this weekend. The kid is definitely cut from the same cloth as the old man. The old man was innovative and before his time. I mean, he’s here all the time as well. But to see him from the perspective to where he didn’t have to listen to me, but he sits and listens, he takes it all in, sucks it in like a sponge because he wants to be the best and he knows that is not something that’s going to happen overnight. It’s something that he’s going to have to put in time.”

“But like I tell him, you put in the time when you get there, everything else is gonna pretty much play itself out. If you put in the work, nothing else matters. Talent trumps everything, cream rises to the top. So to be able to work with someone like Lexis definitely has been cool.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)