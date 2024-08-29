Booker T Believes Ricochet Is A Better Fit In AEW Than In WWE

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes Ricochet is a better fit in AEW than he was in WWE.

Booker T said, “AEW has a history of bringing in guys, and those guys not win. I think Will Ospreay came in, and he didn’t win his first match, right?… I think it might just be one of those, one of those things where you got to bring in a guy, break him in, see where his head is, see if he’s going to play ball. But I’m glad to see Ricochet have a soft landing. Kid can work, man. He’s definitely an extraordinary talent. He’s definitely a next-level talent. I just feel like he fits a whole lot better in an AEW-like system, better than a WWE system. But he got a chance to do the WWE thing, and that’s the one thing a lot of guys wonder about in the business that haven’t gotten to do the WWE thing. You know, that’s a WrestleMania week and all that stuff. He’s gotten a chance to experience that kind of stuff several times. So for him to actually move to the next level, it’s not as hard at all. Because now for him, it’s all about getting paid, going out and having some good matches, and hopefully having a stellar career at the end of the day.”

On Ricochet’s WWE departure and putting Bron Breakker over:

“I give him props man, he definitely got to play ball. And the thing is, I wouldn’t say he hit his ceiling or anything like that. I feel like he could have stuck around and tried to really grind to see how much further he could have gone in WWE. But sometimes man, it’s not about that with with some guys, I know it wouldn’t have been about that with me as far as, ‘Let me see if I gotta just keep proving myself, or if there’s a check over here I could kind of like, start shutting it down a little bit. Kind of ease back on the throttle just a little bit.’ Because understandably, that WWE schedule is a monster, man. It’s not the easiest thing in the world. And you have to be fully committed to that game. You cannot be one foot in, one foot out, half glass full, half glass empty. It can’t be like that. You got to be 100% all in, no pun intended. But I think that’s where it comes down to what a lot of the guys do at the end of the day sometimes.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)