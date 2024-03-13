Booker T Believes Tommy Dreamer Should Induct Paul Heyman Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke on his podcast, “the Hall of Fame,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including who he feels should induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“For me, man, it would be somebody who really, really had that true connection and I think that’s Dreamer. He was the guy in ECW. In ECW when it literally was at its height, Tommy Dreamer was the guy that was really pulling that company and rowing that ship. He was the guy. He really was. He was there from the beginning.”

His thoughts on Roxanne Perez’s heel turn and if she can start a faction in NXT:

“Who’s gonna want to partner with her? You know, be brutalized and be berated on a regular basis if they just say anything (he laughs). I really like what Roxanne is doing right now. I really, really do, but I do feel another faction in NXT coming very, very soon. So just stay tuned.”

Shawn Spears returning to NXT:

“I got a chance to talk to him and he said it’s good to be home. I’m sure it does feel good to be home. When you go out there and you work under that machine, under that brand one time, it’s different anywhere you go. Then when you come back you go, ‘Man, I really realized why I was here in the first place.’ Even if it’s starting back over in NXT, this is it and there’s so much room for opportunity, but yeah, I’m glad he’s back.”

