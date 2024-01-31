Booker T Believes WWE Can “Make Someone” At WrestleMania 40 Now CM Punk Is Out

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes there are so many guys on the roster that can step into the main event spot at WrestleMania 40 and make a name for themselves now that CM Punk is out due to an injury.

Booker T said, “I’m not looking for anything like that myself. Right now, just coming off the Rumble, you look at the talent pool, you got a plethora of talent right now. There’s so many guys on the roster that can step into that spot and become something and make themselves. To be able to make stars, you gotta put them in a position to become stars. I just think we got an opportunity here, we got a huge opportunity, especially with Punk going down, even though Punk, that’s a great match. Either one of those guys, if Seth wins, it’s great. If Punk wins, it’s great. But Punk is already a made man, and Seth is already a made man. I’m looking to make somebody.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



