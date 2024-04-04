Booker T Comments On What The Rock Brings To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke on his podcast, “the Hall of Fame,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Rhea Ripley:

“They got the rocket on her right now and I don’t see her losing anytime soon. She could be that champion that rolls like this Roman Reigns run he’s had, just because she looks so dominant and she looks the part. She fits the part. She plays the part. I don’t see anybody beating Rhea Ripley for quite some time.”

On LA Knight vs AJ Styles at WrestleMania XL:

“I’m wondering, where are we going with LA Knight? Last year at this time, man, he was super-uber hot. I don’t think he’s cooled off that much. I think the fans are still with LA Knight, but going against someone like AJ Styles, that’s a tough matchup for LA Knight because AJ is truly that good. I don’t think it’s gonna be a bad match or anything like that. It definitely could be a highlight moment. It really could because AJ Styles is a general. He’s the guy that could go out there and work with anybody in the ring. LA Knight, I don’t think he gets enough credit for how good of a wrestler he is. He doesn’t do anything fancy over the top or anything like that, but as far as having all of the fundamentals of a guy that can go out there and perform at a high level and make the fans feel, he does that very, very well. So I want to see how that might plays out.”

On what the Rock brings to WWE:

“Those acting chops man, the intensity of going out there and playing it all the way out. The beat downs, you know, really bring the intensity and try to make that part as real as it possibly can be from an acting perspective. I think that’s what Rock has brought back to WWE more than anything and hopefully guys like Drew McIntyre can piggyback, guys like Seth Rollins can piggyback off of having a guy on the card that’s willing to push the envelope all the way to the edge just to make people feel a certain way and I think that’s what The Rock has brought to WWE.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



