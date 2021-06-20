Booker T Comments On Who Is Currently The Top Guy In The Wrestling Business

During an appearance on the Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, Booker T commented how he feels Roman Reigns is the best guy in the wrestling business right now:

“I’ve said that for the last, maybe, three years easy. Roman is the best guy in the business. Just because he’s a guy that goes out and performs at a very, very high level. But everyone that works with Roman, they have their best match [with him]. They come up to another level. They may never have a match like that ever again. But when they’re in there with Roman, Roman goes out and does everything he needs to do from a professional’s perspective, from a general perspective, to make everything about the match and give the fans what they want. So, he’s my guy. He’s the number one guy in the business right now.”

Booker T mentioned Adam Cole as a guy that could reach the top:

“For me, I’m really looking to see how far Adam Cole breaks out. People always compare him to the Shawn Michaels’ type of worker. I really think a guy like Adam Cole, even being a small guy, is going to be able to work so much bigger than his actual size. He is [so much] like a Shawn Michaels. I saw the match with [Adam Cole and Keith Lee] and he was wrestling a big guy and performed well with him. That match that those two guys had, I was blown away! [I was blown away by] the size difference, and how it still looked like it was really competitive at the same time.”