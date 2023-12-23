Booker T Discusses Kenny Omega’s Condition, Comments On Charlotte Flair’s Injury

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Kenny Omega’s diverticulitis and how long Omega could be out for.

Booker T said, “The thing is you don’t know how long he’s gonna be down from something like that [and] what the recovery time is…it can be managed with antibiotics and rest. It’s something that’s very very serious. Then to lose one of your main players also throws a monkey wrench in everything. I just hope Kenny Omega comes back healthy 100 percent and continues doing what he loves to do and that’s perform more than anything.”

Booker T also talked about Charlotte Flair’s MCL, ACL and meniscus injuries that could keep her out of action for approximately 9 months.

“It’s just a bad break. Bad timing just because WrestleMania is right around the corner…it’s part of the business. People need to understand it’s not ballet. Stuff like that happens. It happens all the time.”

“Charlotte always worried me on that top rope. Even as graceful as she’s always been. She’s always been able to stick it. Always a perfect 10 every time. I’ve told her this before. Even though that was just something that was a bump that was normally routine, it looked like a suplex or something they were getting ready to do. Stuff like that happens. Just like Kenny Omega, I hope she gets back 100 percent and keep doing what she do.”

