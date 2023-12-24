Booker T Discusses Trinity Possibly Returning To WWE

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including TNA Knockouts World Champion Trinity (F.K.A. Naomi in WWE) possibly returning to the company.

Booker T said, “Well, I think she’s still under contract with TNA. I don’t know what the contract situation is. I think there’s a chance. Yeah, I think there’s a chance. The reason why I think it’s a chance is because of what she’s done lately as far as going out there, and. Working, Impact, you know, wrestling. not just sitting at home, not just waiting, still trying to learn, more than anything. Because that’s what, that’s what, you know, the Drew McIntyre’s of the world went out there and did when they left WWE. They went out there and they worked. And they say, look, I want to try to earn my spot back there. I don’t just want to be given a spot and seem like that’s what. Naomi, excuse me, Trinity is doing.”

