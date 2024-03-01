Booker T Discusses When He Felt He Was In His Best Form

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including when he felt he was in his best form.

Booker T said, “I tell people all the time, my best form of Booker T was when I was like 40. That’s when I had all the knowledge in my head. It’s not about the wrestling, it’s not about the moves, it’s what you do before the move and what you do after the move.”

“I didn’t get into wrestling to win the title; I just wanted to be the best guy on the roster. My dad used to say, ‘Cream rises to the top.’ So, I always just went out to perform.”

