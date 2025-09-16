Booker T Explains Why His Team With Goldust Became A Surprise Hit

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke with D-Von Dudley on D-Von’s YouTube channel about various topics, including how their unusual tag team, formed by him and Goldust, came to be.

Booker T said, “Goldie and I, we didn’t come up with any of that stuff. Everything that we did, it was written, and we would go out there, get the script, and perform it. And you know, we had fun every week. But we were two guys who, at that point in time, they didn’t have anything for. They just dropped that on us, and no one really thought Goldust and Booker T was going to work.”

He continued, “No one thought that was going to turn out to be, like, a highlight for just about every show every week. The thing is, back then, they put you together, and you made it work, right? At the end of the day, it’s something you really had to think about. For me, it was all about, ‘Give me the script. I mean, what am I doing this week?’ You know, I never really wanted to know, but when you gave it to me, my brain started thinking. We weren’t thinking about anything other than entertaining the fans.”

Booker T added, “When we got in the ring, though, we wanted to have some really, really good tag matches. You know what I mean?”

You can check out Booker T’s comments in the video below.