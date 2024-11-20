Booker T: “LA Knight Needs Something To Spark His Flame Again”

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently appeared on an episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, where he discussed a number of topics, including how WWE United States Champion LA Knight’s status as The Mega Star has dimmed a bit and how Shinsuke Nakamura is the right person to bring Knight’s spark back.

Booker T said, “I like that matchup as well. LA Knight needs something to spark his flame again. It seems like he’s gone dim just a little bit. Seems like that star has dimmed just a little bit. So I think Shinsuke Nakamura will definitely be the right person. I love Shinsuke. I love everything about him. So yeah, I like that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)