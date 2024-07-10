Booker T On John Cena: “He’s The Goat. He’s Done So Much For The Business”

Booker T discussed a variety of topics on his latest Hall of Fame podcast, including John Cena’s WWE in-ring retirement in 2025, which was announced during Money in the Bank.

The former WWE Champion stated that he will be present when Raw moves to Netflix. He stated that his final competitions will be the Royal Rumble, the Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 2025. He intends to wrestle throughout the year, aiming to work 30-40 matches.

WWE has been touting Cena as the GOAT (greatest of all time) for several years, and Booker T agrees.

Booker said, “He’s put in the work. He’s the GOAT. He’s done so much for the business, man. He really has. He’s been an ambassador in so many ways. A lot of people don’t see the work that John Cena did to get to that point where he is now, as far as this level of stardom in professional wrestling as well as Hollywood… He always took it and made something out of it.”

Booker T praised Cena for being the last one to leave, cleaning up after the boys, and always listening to the veterans when they offered advice.

Booker continued when asked if Cena is the GOAT and on the Mount Rushmore of WWE, “From statistics and ticket sales, yeah, hell yeah. I’m not looking at guys going out and titles and all that. I’m talking about statistics and ticket sales. He’s done more than most. Is he in the conversation? Hell yeah, most definitely is. You know, so that’s without a question. Without any shadow of a doubt…It’s way longer than (Steve) Austin. You framed it properly in the conversation. Yes, without a shadow, without a question.”

You can check out the podcast below:



