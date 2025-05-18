Booker T Predicts WrestleMania Moment For WWE Star

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is forecasting big things for Roxanne Perez, declaring her a future WrestleMania standout. During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer didn’t hold back on his praise for the former NXT Women’s Champion.

“Roxanne is a solo act… she don’t need no coattail riders or anything like that. She’s going straight to the top,” Booker said.

He went on to make a bold prediction:

“I’m talking about next year, Roxanne Perez. I predict next year, Roxanne Perez is going to have her WrestleMania moment that you’re going to never forget. Trust me on that.”

In addition to praising Perez, Booker also gave a nod to the rising Dark State faction in NXT. While he didn’t go into specifics, his comments signaled optimism for the group’s potential and storytelling within WWE’s developmental brand.

Booker T has been one of Perez’s most vocal supporters since her early days in the business, and his latest prediction reinforces the growing buzz around the young star.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Roxanne Perez, Dark State, and everything happening in NXT.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)