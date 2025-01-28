Booker T Pushes For Moose To Get A WWE Shot Amid TNA-NXT Collaboration

During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on the ongoing alliance between WWE and TNA Wrestling, which allows NXT stars to appear on TNA programming while TNA talent also shows up in NXT. The WWE Hall of Famer expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration and discussed the potential for matches that could elevate stars from both promotions.

While specifically addressing a hypothetical matchup between NXT Champion Oba Femi and former TNA World Champion Moose, Booker T strongly advocated for WWE to give Moose a bigger platform.

“It’s a great matchup, man. It definitely sells the house. I don’t care where we go, that match is definitely going to sell the house,” Booker stated. “And that’s what I say for me. I think I’m going to love this relationship more than anything. Being able to see guys, because I’ve got so much praise for Moose. He’s come to Reality of Wrestling so many times. He’s always been so easy to work with.”

Booker T continued, emphasizing Moose’s readiness for the big stage: “I want to see a guy like Moose actually get a chance to get that shot. And there again, like I said, so many more in TNA that deserve that shot, but if there is one person that really deserves a shot on a WWE stage under bright lights, that’s Moose. Give Moose a shot.”

The partnership between WWE and TNA has opened the door for exciting cross-promotional opportunities, and fans are already speculating about dream matches such as the one Booker T highlighted.