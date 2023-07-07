Booker T Reveals Which NXT Star He Wants To See In The WWE Main Roster

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke on his podcast, “the Hall of Fame,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Dominik Mysterio’s ability to get heat from the live crowds:

“I think he’s gotten put in the right situation from the beginning. I think the way Dom has grown in the WWE in a short time, I think everything has been right. I don’t see any missteps that they’ve had with Dominik Mysterio. Even I said for a minute, ‘I don’t know about the Rey Mysterio versus Dominik Mysterio match.’ I said, ‘Man, I don’t know if I would do that’, but when they did it, it was perfect. It came off right.”

“I think Dominik has definitely held his own and what I mean by that is, putting him in that angle stuff with Rhea, that’s cool, but you remember what I always talk about, you could do anything outside of the ring you want and pretty much get away with as comedic, whatever, but when you get in the ring and perform, that performance has to be right. Dominik does that when he gets in the ring. I mean, it’s a contrast there and a lot of people don’t understand playing both roles, being an actor, and then being able to be a wrestler at the same time. Dominik at such a young age, he’s been in the business all of his life, but at such a young age, he has grasped that like so many can’t. trust me.”

If Booker T would stay with NXT if they went back on the road:

“I’m not looking to get back on the road on a weekly basis or anything like that, like in different cities. I love being in Orlando, but my thing is, man, I’m always available when I’m available. If the checks are right, I’m gonna be there. That’s just the way I am. The contract could always be renegotiated. So yeah, I mean, if NXT goes on the road, just because I love it, I love being a part of that crew, I love watching those young guys go out there and perform at that level and to be a part of their growth as far as getting them ready for that next step, I’m loving that part as well. So yeah, I’m gonna stick around.”

Wanting Vic Joseph to go the main roster:

“I want to see Vic move up, man. I want to see Vic move to the main roster and get his flowers because Vic is good. Vic is definitely the reason I stay on point on that show.”

You can check out the complete show below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)