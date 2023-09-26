Booker T Says Lola Vice Can Be A Big Star Faster Than Anyone

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes NXT Star Lola Vice can be a big star faster than anyone and pick pro wrestling up much quicker than most.

Booker T said, “Yeah, she just started this in January. Okay. She just started in January. And she went out and performed at a very high level with Roxanne on Tuesday night to the point where if she had beat Roxanne, I wouldn’t have been surprised. That’s how good she’s gotten this quickly. So if she believes it, that’s the only thing that matters regarding how good she will be. One thing about this business is that nobody else will believe in you if you don’t believe in yourself. And then if you’re good, that’s just, oh, that’s just fuel to your fire. That just adds more intensity to what we have going on. So I see Lola Vice as someone who could pick this up, how far she goes. That chapter just hadn’t been written yet, but we’ll find out. But I think for someone who has just gotten the business that just debuted in January and is in the ring with Roxanne Perez because Roxanne has time under her belt. She’s got a lot of time under her belt. And the thing is, and what I say in the ring with Roxanne Perez, she didn’t look like she was following the whole time. She didn’t look like she was just in the ring having a match where she just tried to get her feet wet. She seemed to be in total control of what was going on when it was her time to have it going on. So I see her picking this thing up much quicker than most.”

Booker T also talked about Lola Vice transitioning from MMA to professional wrestling.

“It can’t hurt. I don’t think it can hurt her or anything like that. I don’t think she’s using her background per se, like a Ronda Rousey or anything, because she looked like a professional wrestler. I didn’t know Lola Vice was an MMA practitioner until I heard someone say it. And then I went, looked it up, and realized after researching that she had five Bellator fights. She was four and one. She was a black belt in jiu-jitsu. She was a jiu-jitsu champion. I didn’t know all of that until I went and looked it up because she looked like a traditional professional wrestler. Well, she’s a good-looking girl. And to be able to make the transition from doing MMA because MMA. You know, you’ll inevitably get beat up in that sport. You won’t leave that sport looking the way you came in. Lola Vice to realize that, hey, I can switch to professional wrestling because not just because I look good or anything like that, but I feel like I can do it, and I feel like I can be one of the best at it. And then, for her to prove how good she is, it tells me she’s serious about it. Her not being on social media, posting about it and talking about it, and going out and doing it tells me a lot about her.”

