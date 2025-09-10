Booker T Says Vince McMahon Inspired His Leadership In Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed various topics with Esports Insider, including his experience working with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Booker T said, “I loved working with Vince, he was always a guy that was a real man’s man, but he wanted perfection, he wanted you to go out there and perform and not just perform, but perform at a very, very high level he’s very, very demanding, no excuses, get the job done type of guy and I love that. I learned a lot from him. He’s the reason why I have my own wrestling company right now, blessed me to have my own wrestling company, and I use a lot of those same thought processes to support my guys. I’m the first one to show up, and they have to follow and lead by example. If I could get in there and get it done myself, I would do it. So no, I learned a lot from that dude.”

On how Hulk Hogan helped get Harlem Heat the push they needed:

“He just talked to the office, they were looking for a tag team and who was gonna be the next team to break through and we were right there, but everybody was looking past us. And Hulk actually said, “You guys are looking for a tag team. These are your guys right here, Harlem Heat.” That’s when the ball really got kicked off with my brother and I, and we went on a run that never would be duplicated. So I give him a lot of credit for that.”

On which wrestler he wishes he could face:

“I look at the main roster, the only guy that I really wanted to mix it up with was Roman, the reason why is not because of him being the tribal chief or anything like that, but I look at his in ring prowess and I see things that most people don’t see that Roman has brought to the table. And you can go back and look at the plethora of guys that Roman has faced, all of those guys walk away and they have a really, really good match. And most of the time, it’s not because of that guy, it’s because of Roman. He really knows how to set things up, and make you look at it and go, wow, it’s magical. And so for me, that’s the way I always worked. I think him and I, we could have really had a great something, you know. But other than that, the only guy on the roster that I wanted to wrestle was Shawn Michaels.”

On his love of video games:

“Heck yeah, man, I’m a huge gamer. I’ve got my switch locked in right now, on the television. But it’s US Open time right now, so I’m playing tennis. I kinda go with the flow – like with football season, I’m playing Madden, baseball season I’m playing MLB, it’s one of those types of things with me. Wrestling with my son, and we get locked in. Right now, it’s an honour for me, I’m actually doing some of the voiceovers as a commentator for the video games. I’m pretty stoked about that. As soon as I finished this boom, I get started with that in a few minutes. So, I’m a huge gamer. I’ve always been a gamer since I was a kid.”

On his favorite video game:

“Has to be ‘Madden’, man. ‘Madden’ is just such a dynamic game. It’s just numbers, pretty much really, but it’s such a dynamic game. One game that really captivated me over the last year or so has been ‘Ghost of Tsushima’. Ghost has just taken me somewhere like I’ve never gone before. It’s so freaking detailed. You wonder, how can the human brain put something like that together? That’s what I wonder, how can it get so in-depth with the detail in it, creating this story. You know, with the Mongols, it’s just the craziest thing in the world, but amazing at the same time.”