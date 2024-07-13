Booker T Says WWE Does Not Need To Have John Cena Break The World Title Record

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including John Cena’s retirement and how it is awesome to see him go out on his own terms.

Booker T said, “John Cena was the guy that would be making sure he’s picking up the trash in the locker room, just so the boys wouldn’t look bad to the staff that’s coming in that’s got to clean up place to next day. You know, he’d be the first guy to show up and he would be the last guy to leave, every time. You know, he was that young guy that was coming up that I’d never heard complain one time. You know, I don’t remember John Cena ever giving me any advice. [laughs] I’m serious. I don’t remember John Cena ever giving me any advice. I always gave him advice. And he always listened…”

“He wasn’t one of these guys that had his head somewhere that he didn’t suppose to be, if you understand what I’m saying. He was the student, man. And to watch him grow over those years, the Make-A-Wish stuff, you know. You don’t understand how hard it is to actually have to do that kind of stuff and do it with your heart. Not just do it because somebody’s making you do it, because they paying you to do it or something like that. But to really do it because of what you got in your heart, that’s that dude. That’s John Cena, man. So he’s put in so much work, to see him retire and go out in his way, on his own terms, it’s awesome, man. It really, it really truly is. When I heard the news, I just wanted to say congratulations.”

On whether Cena can break the World Title record:

“I don’t know. I wouldn’t put the title on just because it’s the farewell tour of John Cena. That’s not what I look at when I think about wrestling. No, I wouldn’t do it. Because if you put it on him, he’s gonna have to defend it. He’s gonna have to go out and perform, he’s gonna have to perform on a regular basis. And for John to be a part-timer and you know, like something he said he never wanted to do when when The Rock was doing it. No, it would be kind of hypocritical, for me. So no, I don’t see that happening. Personally, I don’t even see John Cena having 30 matches. I see John making 30 appearances, but I don’t see him having 30 matches. It’s not something that John Cena really really needs to do.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)