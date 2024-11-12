Booker T Shares Advice For Montez Ford Over Frustration With WWE Booking

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently appeared on an episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including what advice he has for Street Profits member Montez Ford over the frustration he has with his WWE booking.

Booker T said, “Well, get rid of that damn cup. That might help. Montez is one of my guys, I like him, you know. I mean, he’s an extraordinary talent, but you have to know how to break out. You got to know how to make your own breaks.”

On his own experience:

“I was with my brother in a tag team for nine years. Was I thinking about making a break and doing things on my own? Could I — was I capable of doing that? ‘Yeah,’ I said, ‘Yeah, I could do that.’ But I was happy where I was, and I was wanting to make that the best until it wasn’t nothing left to do there. But I think ‘Tez is in a great spot to where, when he finally does go singles, he’ll be still have a lot of — like we were just talking about earlier, a lot of bumps left on his bump card in his future, if he does this thing right.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)