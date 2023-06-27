Booker T Thinks Nikkita Lyons Could Be Future NXT Women’s Champion

Nikkita Lyons is an impressive up-and-coming talent.

Booker T thinks so.

The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke on a recent episode of his podcast about how Nikkita Lyons is returning from injury soon.

“She’s coming off an injury, and she’s just now getting back on track,” Lyons said. “She went out, I don’t know, three months ago? But yeah, she’s top billing as far as I’m concerned. She’s got a lot of talent, she’s got a lot of upside. Her in-ring prowess is on-point. She’s a bigger girl. Her abilities, man, it’s unbelievable for someone of her stature.”

He also spoke about how she could very well become a future NXT Women’s Champion.

Booker continued, “She could be champion in NXT, no problem. The thing is, what I see with Nikkita, if she does get the championship, who’s gonna beat her? That’s the thing I’m wondering her. She could go on a hell of a run.”

Check out the complete episode at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.