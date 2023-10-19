Boyfriend Of WWE Star Officially Starts With The Company

On Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, there was an intriguing name in the crowd as part of the ‘Chase U section,’ which was filled with Performance Center recruits wearing Chase U merchandise.

The section included Ajiea Lee Hargrave, Derrian Gobourne, Destinee Brown, Anthony Luke, Peyton Prussin, and Josh Black.

Luke stands out because he is Maxxine Dupri’s real-life boyfriend.

They were joined by a few others, including Emma Maria Daz, Olena Sadovska, and Breanna Covington, who made her debut in the ring in August.