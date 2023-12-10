Braun Strowman Believes Bray Wyatt Was The Epitome Of Talking On A Microphone

WWE star Braun Strowman recently spoke with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda on a number of topics including how he believes the late great Bray Wyatt was the epitome of talking on a microphone, especially with his character work.

Strowman said, “Bray Wyatt was, in my opinion, the epitome of talking on a microphone with his character work, being able to go in and out of all these multiple characters, see his facial expressions change, hear his voice change. I don’t know anyone who’s done it, other than Paul Heyman, who’s just been timeless with what he does as a manager and stuff like that. But he still doesn’t have the range and abilities to go through these multiple different characters that Bray had inside of his head. So in my opinion, it’s Bray Wyatt.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)