Braun Strowman Confirmed For Non-WWE Event During TV Absence

Braun Strowman has been off WWE television for several months. He recently made a comeback to the ring for a dark match, and he is also confirmed for an appearance outside of the company.

On the October 1st episode of Raw, Strowman competed in a Last Monster Standing Match against Bronson Reed, during which he was injured and sustained a groin tear. On November 15th, Strowman returned to the ring for a SmackDown dark match.

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee defeated WWE World Tag Team Champions JD McDonagh and Finn Balor by DQ after Carlito became involved in the match. Strowman entered the ring to even the odds. It was restarted as a six-man tag team contest. Strowman, Mysterio, and Lee came over to send the fans home happy.

Strowman announced on Instagram Stories that he will be a special guest referee for GLCW’s Blizzard Brawl event this Saturday, December 7, at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha, WI. This is one of the largest independent exhibits of the year.

Strowman has ties to the area, as evidenced by the 30-minute Waukesha Strong documentary, which shows him visiting the community to assist the family of Jackson Sparks, an 8-year-old who was brutally killed in an attack at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade.