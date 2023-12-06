Braun Strowman Reveals Which WWE Star He Believes Is A Future World Champion

Braun Strowman recently appeared as a guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. When asked who the strongest star in WWE is, Strowman named Mark Henry before highlighting Odyssey Jones.

“Odyssey Jones, that’s fresh up onto the main roster, is one big boy, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he’s capable of in the next couple of years,” he said. “He’s really beginning to hone his teeth, his craft, and this, and he’s figuring it out, and it’s nice to have somebody else that’s big because I like getting in there.” As I previously stated, big meaty men chopping meat. It sells tickets and gets rave reviews. Keep working, Odyssey.”

Strowman was also asked who he believes will be the next World Champion:

“Honestly, someone that I see world championship caliber in is Chad Gable,” Strowman stated. “If we’re gonna say underrated and stuff like that, that would be, if I have to nail it down, it would be Chad Gable. He has all the tools, he can talk, he’s got the look. He can go like nobody else. When it really boils down to it, he’s an unbelievable human being, so I would love to see him get a shot at the big gold because he deserves it.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



