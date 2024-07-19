Braun Strowman Says His “Knee Is A Little Banged Up”

WWE is gearing up for SummerSlam PLE in Cleveland, Ohio, next month with all guns blazing. The company’s hot streak continues, as it reports record sales.

However, one star may be sidelined due to injury: Braun Strowman. The former Universal Champion underwent neck fusion surgery in June after being sidelined in May 2023, and he returned to the Raw roster in April.

On Monday Night Raw this week, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest threw Strowman over the rail and instantly grabbed his knee. Ultimately, the contest proceeded, with Priest defeating Strowman in the non-title bout. Some fans pondered whether it was a genuine injury or if he was selling.

Damn did Strowman just bust his knee up. Shit#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gCqtdHdkLK — FirstNameJ0hn (@FirstNameJ0hn) July 16, 2024

Strowman was asked how his knee felt after Raw during his appearance on WWE Die Woche. He mentioned that his “knee is a little banged up” and plans to see a doctor about it this week.

Strowman stated that his knee has been bothering him a little, and that he has been a little off-step in the last few weeks due to a minor injury. He described the moment when he hit the top of the barricade and felt something shift in his kneecap. After the match, Strowman revealed that he has a bruise on his knee.

It’s possible that this is simply a storyline-related injury, and he’s just selling it. If it is legitimate, we will provide an update.