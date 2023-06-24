Braun Strowman Shares Good News As He Recovers From Surgery

Braun Strowman is out of action after having neck fusion surgery earlier this month.

The WWE superstar has been out of action since suffering a concussion in a tag team match on WWE SmackDown in which he and Ricochet defeated The Viking Raiders, prompting him to be pulled from a house show booking which he was scheduled to team with Ricochet against The Viking Raiders. He was back in action approximately a week later.

Strowman announced his surgery on Instagram. While there is no date for his return to the ring, this type of operation will most certainly keep him out for the remainder of the year.

His most recent match was on the May 1st episode of RAW, where he partnered with Ricochet against Alpha Academy.

On Twitter, Strowman provided some good news on his rehab. He wrote, “Just got the green light to start light weight training again!!!! Time to rebuild the #Monster”