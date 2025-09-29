Braun Strowman Teases Talks To Play Jason Voorhees In Friday The 13th Revival

Former WWE Universal Champion Adam Scherr — better known to wrestling fans as Braun Strowman — is setting his sights on one of horror cinema’s most legendary roles.

In a recent interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff promoting his upcoming film Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon, Scherr revealed that he wants to play Jason Voorhees in a future Friday the 13th project — and hinted that it might actually happen.

“Oh, Friday the 13th. Jason,” Scherr said without hesitation when asked which iconic horror franchise he’d like to join, even adding that he’d “gladly shave this beard off” for the opportunity. He then teased that talks about the role could already be underway. “There may be some talks about it with people that I know and my agency. If we could ever get everybody to get back on the same page and allow the things to work, I might be the next Voorhees.”

The Friday the 13th film series has been dormant for over a decade due to legal disputes, but the franchise is back in the spotlight thanks to Peacock and A24’s upcoming prequel series Crystal Lake. The renewed interest could pave the way for a new feature film — and with his 6’8” frame and 300+ pound build, Scherr has the physicality to bring a fresh, terrifying intensity to the iconic slasher.

Before possibly heading to Camp Crystal Lake, Scherr will appear in Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon, a horror-comedy sequel to the 2015 cult hit, where he plays a security guard. The film recently premiered at Fantastic Fest. Acting is now Scherr’s main focus following his second WWE departure — he was released in May 2025 after returning to the company in 2022.

If the pieces fall into place, Braun Strowman could soon be swapping the squared circle for a machete — and joining the pantheon of actors who’ve brought Jason Voorhees to life.