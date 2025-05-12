Braun Strowman To Star In WWE Food Show Despite Recent Release

Major programming news surfaced during today’s NBC Upfronts presentation (May 12, 2025), as WWE and NBCUniversal unveiled a surprising new series titled “Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman.” The announcement, first reported by Variety, comes just days after Strowman’s release from WWE on May 2.

Despite no longer being an active WWE Superstar, the series remains part of WWE’s programming slate for Fall 2025 and will be produced by WWE Studios in partnership with BrightNorth Studios. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is listed among the executive producers.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

“Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman is a new food format with a big appetite. Each episode, join WWE Legend Braun Strowman as he eats his way across America, while on the road for WWE, ordering everything on every menu and trying to down every last bite.”

The show appears to blend food, travel, and larger-than-life WWE personality, with Strowman taking center stage despite his release. At this time, it’s unclear whether his departure will affect future seasons or appearances tied to the project. Details on which platform the series will air or stream on are still forthcoming.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on Braun Strowman’s post-WWE ventures and WWE’s growing entertainment slate.