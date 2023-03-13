Bray Wyatt Misses WWE’s Madison Square Garden Road To WrestleMania Live Event

There was a lot of excitement among fans when Bray Wyatt returned to WWE last year, but the run has begun to draw some criticism for the way the company has booked him.

He has worked a few live events and has only competed in one WWE match, a Lights Out Match at the Royal Rumble against LA Knight. At WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, Wyatt will face Bobby Lashley.

Wyatt was supposed to work the Madison Square Garden live event on Sunday, but he didn’t show up.

Braun Strowman took his place in the advertised match against LA Knight at the live event. Strowman also took part in the 18-man Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Other than the fact that Wyatt wasn’t present and wasn’t on SmackDown, there is no further information.

Wyatt hasn’t been on TV recently, including the angle where Uncle Howdy appeared and attacked Bobby Lashley, leaving him laid out. The last time we saw Wyatt was in the video with the muscle man dance. It was before that, it was on a RAW episode last month, which makes his absence interesting due to it being WrestleMania season.

Click here for full WWE Madison Square Garden Road To WrestleMania live event results.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.