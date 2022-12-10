Bray Wyatt Sends Heartfelt Message to Fans About His Uncle Barry Windham

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham was admitted to the hospital following a massive heart attack.

Bray Wyatt posted a video to his Instagram account with a heartfelt message to fans about his uncle.

He said, “I want to thank one specific man, Michael Todd Lalic, who was there, a random citizen, and he gave him CPR in there throughout that entire time before everyone else and the EMTs can get to him, and he stayed with him, and he’s the reason that we have Barry still, he’s alive, he’s with us.”

“Barry Windham has given his life to his profession. His whole life has been about this, just like mine, and he put everything into it and I wanted to share that I am incredibly thankful to have him back. And my sister set up a GoFundMe in his name and not obligated to share, no one is obligated to share anything. But if you could, that would be incredibly helpful. And take it from me, sometimes when you’re someone like that it’s incredibly powerful to remind them that they mean to a lot of people and I hope everyone out there that’s hearing this I hope you take this from me. Be good to the ones you love. Always remind them about that how much they mean to you because nothing is forever. Thank you for everything, guys.”

You can watch the complete video below: