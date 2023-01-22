Bray Wyatt Wanted Forgotten WWE NXT Star as a Wyatt Family Member

Former WWE star Enzo Amore revealed on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast that Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be a member of the Wyatt Family. However, WWE management decided against it and instead chose Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.

Knuckles Madsen worked in WWE’s development program from 2012 to 2013. He only competed in one televised match before being released on December 17th, 2013. He has since gone on to compete in independent wrestling as Ivan Warsaw.

Amore said, “My buddy who I was in the WWE with who they missed the boat on, one of the best workers in the world, on the mic, in the ring, was a guy at WWE named Knuckles Madsen in NXT. Nobody ever saw him. We saw him. Bray Wyatt wanted him in The Wyatt Family so bad, fought for him, didn’t get him. They thought he would take away from Bray, draw too much attention.”

Amore went on to say that people like Wyatt and current RAW Superstar Chad Gable were destined for success from their days in NXT:

“People don’t know who the best wrestlers in the world are from 2012 to 2018 unless they were in the WWE, probably in the Performance Center. You have a good feel for who can go and who can’t. I knew how good Chad Gable was. Nobody needed to tell me that. That motherf****r was an Olympian.”

You can check out a clip from the podcast below: